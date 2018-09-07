WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– A family who suffered a big loss after a suspected road rage incident that ended in a crash and deadly shooting was given a donation in hopes of making their lives easier.

The Denver Toyota Dealer Association delivered a brand new Toyota Sienna to the Bigelow family on Thursday.

That happened after the family came to the dealership last week to purchase a new car and employees felt compelled to help out the family.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

The family was targeted in a suspected road rage shooting in Wesminster in June.

Vaughn Bigelow Jr., 13, was killed. His mother and brother and another man were wounded in the shooting outside a dentist’s office.

The suspect, Jeremy Webster, faces first-degree murder and multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder.

LINK: Bigelow Strong Fundraisers