  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bigelow Family, Deadly Shooting, Lifetime Fitness, Local TV, Road Rage, Westminster
(credit: Tommy Carlisle)

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– A family who suffered a big loss after a suspected road rage incident that ended in a crash and deadly shooting was given a donation in hopes of making their lives easier.

The Denver Toyota Dealer Association delivered a brand new Toyota Sienna to the Bigelow family on Thursday.

4 copy Bigelow Family Targeted In Suspected Road Rage, Deadly Shooting Gifted New Minivan

(credit: Tommy Carlisle)

That happened after the family came to the dealership last week to purchase a new car and employees felt compelled to help out the family.

3 copy Bigelow Family Targeted In Suspected Road Rage, Deadly Shooting Gifted New Minivan

(credit: Tommy Carlisle)

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

westminster shooting thursday frame 21590 Bigelow Family Targeted In Suspected Road Rage, Deadly Shooting Gifted New Minivan

(credit: CBS)

The family was targeted in a suspected road rage shooting in Wesminster in June.

Vaughn Bigelow Jr., 13, was killed. His mother and brother and another man were wounded in the shooting outside a dentist’s office.

bigelow family fundraisers 10pkg transfer frame 149 Bigelow Family Targeted In Suspected Road Rage, Deadly Shooting Gifted New Minivan

(credit: Bigelow family)

The suspect, Jeremy Webster, faces first-degree murder and multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder.

jeremy webster Bigelow Family Targeted In Suspected Road Rage, Deadly Shooting Gifted New Minivan

Jeremy Webster (credit: Westminster Police)

LINK: Bigelow Strong Fundraisers

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s