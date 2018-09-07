(HOODLINE) – Interested in trying some new Asian spots in Denver? You’re in luck: we’ve found the freshest businesses to fill the bill.

Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for Asian food.

D Station

1737 E. Evans Ave., University

D Station is an Asian/Cajun seafood restaurant that is serving up poke bowls, Cajun seafood boils and sushi burritos. Finish your meal with one of its Thai rolled ice creams.

It’s still early days for the fledgling business — it’s got just one review on Yelp thus far, which puts it at five stars.

Christine C., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 1, wrote, “Hip, fun place. Good flavors. Attentive, friendly service. Had the strawberry rolled ice cream for dessert — delicious! Entertaining to watch them prepare.”

Head on over to check it out: D Station is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday–Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Ginger Sports Bar

3392 W. 38th Ave., West Highland

Ginger Sports Bar is a sports bar and Asian fusion spot that has 29 large-screen televisions positioned around the bar and dining area broadcasting games.

The menu offers dishes like Mongolian beef, Vietnamese noodle bowls, spring rolls, ginger shrimp, pineapple curry, avocado fried rice and more.

Ginger Sports Bar has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp.

Jean W., who reviewed it on July 28, wrote, “We’ve tried the potstickers, hot and sour soup, drunken noodles, jalapeño basil fried rice, kung pao chicken and panang curry. All have been fantastic! Nothing has been overly sweet or greasy, everything tastes freshly cooked.”

Yelper Monica K. added, “Best Thai and Chinese food around town. Blows every other restaurant out of the water and I am so happy Ginger has opened.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Ginger Sports Bar is open from 11 a.m.–11:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. the rest of the week.

What The Pho

1600 Champa St., Suite 110, Central Business District

What The Pho is a Vietnamese spot, offering phở, vermicelli noodle bowls, grilled meat platters and more.

On the menu, expect to find plentiful beef-based phở options, like the bowl with brisket and flank steak, bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeños. Steak also appears in the shaken beef steamed rice platter, featuring wok-seared cubes of marinated tenderloin with black pepper, garlic, soy sauce and oyster sauce. Diners can finish the meal with desserts like a fruity boba smoothie or homemade banana and coconut ice cream.

What The Pho currently holds four stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Ilana T., who visited the eatery on June 27, wrote, “Fantastic spot for phở in downtown Denver! Great service and great selection. Standard prices in comparison. The phở comes in three sizes, which is good for different appetites. If you are looking for an appetizer, the fried pork spring rolls were the best spring rolls I’ve ever had.”

Yelper David H. wrote, “Very nice people here. It can get crowded at lunch, so it’s wise to go a bit early. The food was good. The phở broth wasn’t as flavorful as I’ve had other places, but it was still nice.”

What The Pho is open from 10:30 a.m.–9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)

