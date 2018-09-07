By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s hard to believe next week will mark five years since a deadly flood event hit Colorado. Over the course of a week in 2013 heavy rain fell from Colorado Springs to Fort Collins unleashing what was described as a 1,000-year flood event in some communities.

More than a dozen cities and counties were impacted as historic amounts of water flowed through a half dozen major rivers and tributaries.

According to the Colorado Climate Center, one observer in Boulder measured 17.15″ of rain, which shattered several records including a daily record of 9.08″ of rain.

The National Weather Service in Boulder issued 64 Flash Flood Warnings between Sept. 10-15, 2013.

