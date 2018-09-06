Filed Under:Alison Whitehurst, Barry Mann, Beautiful, Beautiful; The Carole King Story, Broadway Musicals, carole king, Cynthia Weil, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Jocob Heimer, Local TV, Singer/Songwriter Carole King
(credit CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – The Broadway musical “Beautiful” focuses on the early life and career of Carole King and those who worked with her to churn out the hits.

LINK: Tickets & Information for “Beautiful”

“Many people don’t know the songs that they’ve loved for so many years are written by these people,” said Alison Whitehurst, who plays “Cynthia Weils” in the musical.

beautiful 4 Carole King Songwriting Team The Focus Of ‘Beautiful’

(credit DCPA)

“Beautiful” is full of surprises from the wide variety of hits generated by Carole King to the relationships she had with her song writing team.

“They were such close friends, and competitors that they would literally take vacations together so they would not have the other person write songs at the same time, because they were always trying to one up each other, but they were also big inspirations to each other,” said Jacob Heimer, who plays “Barry Mann”.

beautiful 1 Carole King Songwriting Team The Focus Of ‘Beautiful’

(credit CBS)

The characters that Whitehurst and Heimer play are married and work closely with King and her then-husband Gerry Goffin.

“You see the ups and downs of handling fame. A lot of relational stress that can come from that, and you see an example of how that weight takes a detrimental toll on one relationship in the show, and how one relationship stands the test of time,” Whitehurst told CBS4.

beautiful 3 Carole King Songwriting Team The Focus Of ‘Beautiful’

(credit CBS)

“It’s an underdog story, so people will connect to the story and the music is so phenomenal,” Heimer said.

