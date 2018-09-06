DENVER (CBS4) – The Broadway musical “Beautiful” focuses on the early life and career of Carole King and those who worked with her to churn out the hits.

LINK: Tickets & Information for “Beautiful”

“Many people don’t know the songs that they’ve loved for so many years are written by these people,” said Alison Whitehurst, who plays “Cynthia Weils” in the musical.

“Beautiful” is full of surprises from the wide variety of hits generated by Carole King to the relationships she had with her song writing team.

“They were such close friends, and competitors that they would literally take vacations together so they would not have the other person write songs at the same time, because they were always trying to one up each other, but they were also big inspirations to each other,” said Jacob Heimer, who plays “Barry Mann”.

The characters that Whitehurst and Heimer play are married and work closely with King and her then-husband Gerry Goffin.

“You see the ups and downs of handling fame. A lot of relational stress that can come from that, and you see an example of how that weight takes a detrimental toll on one relationship in the show, and how one relationship stands the test of time,” Whitehurst told CBS4.

“It’s an underdog story, so people will connect to the story and the music is so phenomenal,” Heimer said.