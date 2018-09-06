By Dillon Thomas

FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4)– Ever since police confirmed that a pregnant mother and her two children were murdered, the community in Frederick where the family lived and across Colorado and the U.S. have wanted to know how they could honor their memory.

Shanann Watts, her daughters Bella and Celeste and unborn son Nico, were buried in North Carolina on Saturday.

Last month, CBS4 shared Trent John’s story. He was asked to collect the 303 stuffed animals that were left at the memorial outside the Watts’ home in Frederick. He said he would clean and donate them to local police departments, so they could then be given to other children during tough times.

Now, John is asking those able to donate minky fabric, similar to polyester. The fabric, alongside donated blanket making kits, will be used to make blankets in Shanann, Bella and Celeste’s honor.

John hoped the community would donate blue, purple, yellow and black minky. Those were the trio’s favorite colors. More specifically, Shanann loved the Pittsburg Stealers, with players whom wear black and yellow.

“Minky is super, super soft. Children love to cuddle with them,” John said.

The fabric would also be used to make “lovies,” small children’s blankets with stuffed animal features attached.

John hoped the lovies and blankets would be as treasured as the stuffed animals to those in need.

“You know that (the donations are) going to be the answer for them,” John said. “That is the reason we are doing it. To lift someone else up.”

John hoped to collect upwards of 20 yards of minky in each color previously mentioned, solely for the lovies. Excess would be used to make individual blankets, to be donated to local and national police departments.

“If I can help coordinate, and bring people together, to serve someone else, it means a lot to me,” John said.

John also hoped to create a sewing party later this month, to give those able the opportunity to hand-craft the lovies and blankets together.

LINK: Blankets in Honor of Bella and Celeste Facebook page

