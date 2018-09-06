Filed Under:Chris Watts, Frederick, Local TV, Shanann Watts

By Dillon Thomas

FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4)– Ever since police confirmed that a pregnant mother and her two children were murdered, the community in Frederick where the family lived and across Colorado and the U.S. have wanted to know how they could honor their memory.

watts women Community Urged To Donate Fabric In Memory Of Shanann, Bella, Celeste Watts

Bella, Celeste and Shanann Watts (credit: CBS)

Shanann Watts, her daughters Bella and Celeste and unborn son Nico, were buried in North Carolina on Saturday.

watts family support 10pkg transfer frame 1110 Community Urged To Donate Fabric In Memory Of Shanann, Bella, Celeste Watts

(credit: CBS)

Last month, CBS4 shared Trent John’s story. He was asked to collect the 303 stuffed animals that were left at the memorial outside the Watts’ home in Frederick. He said he would clean and donate them to local police departments, so they could then be given to other children during tough times.

stuffed animals blankets 10pkg transfer frame 0 Community Urged To Donate Fabric In Memory Of Shanann, Bella, Celeste Watts

(credit: CBS)

Now, John is asking those able to donate minky fabric, similar to polyester. The fabric, alongside donated blanket making kits, will be used to make blankets in Shanann, Bella and Celeste’s honor.

stuffed animals blankets 10pkg transfer frame 112 Community Urged To Donate Fabric In Memory Of Shanann, Bella, Celeste Watts

(credit: CBS)

John hoped the community would donate blue, purple, yellow and black minky. Those were the trio’s favorite colors. More specifically, Shanann loved the Pittsburg Stealers, with players whom wear black and yellow.

stuffed animals blankets 10pkg transfer frame 2352 Community Urged To Donate Fabric In Memory Of Shanann, Bella, Celeste Watts

(credit: CBS)

“Minky is super, super soft. Children love to cuddle with them,” John said.

stuffed animals blankets 10pkg transfer frame 1090 Community Urged To Donate Fabric In Memory Of Shanann, Bella, Celeste Watts

(credit: CBS)

The fabric would also be used to make “lovies,” small children’s blankets with stuffed animal features attached.

stuffed animals blankets 10pkg transfer frame 1400 Community Urged To Donate Fabric In Memory Of Shanann, Bella, Celeste Watts

(credit: CBS)

John hoped the lovies and blankets would be as treasured as the stuffed animals to those in need.

“You know that (the donations are) going to be the answer for them,” John said. “That is the reason we are doing it. To lift someone else up.”

stuffed animals blankets 10pkg transfer frame 1723 Community Urged To Donate Fabric In Memory Of Shanann, Bella, Celeste Watts

(credit: CBS)

John hoped to collect upwards of 20 yards of minky in each color previously mentioned, solely for the lovies. Excess would be used to make individual blankets, to be donated to local and national police departments.

stuffed animals blankets 10pkg transfer frame 550 Community Urged To Donate Fabric In Memory Of Shanann, Bella, Celeste Watts

(credit: CBS)

“If I can help coordinate, and bring people together, to serve someone else, it means a lot to me,” John said.

stuffed animals blankets 10pkg transfer frame 160 Community Urged To Donate Fabric In Memory Of Shanann, Bella, Celeste Watts

(credit: CBS)

John also hoped to create a sewing party later this month, to give those able the opportunity to hand-craft the lovies and blankets together.

stuffed animals blankets 10pkg transfer frame 1300 Community Urged To Donate Fabric In Memory Of Shanann, Bella, Celeste Watts

(credit: CBS)

LINK: Blankets in Honor of Bella and Celeste Facebook page

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s