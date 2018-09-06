Filed Under:Cancer League Of Colorado, Cancer Research, Hyatt Regency, Local TV, Over The Edge

By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– Supporters of the Cancer League of Colorado rappelled 38 stories down the Hyatt Regency Denver on Thursday. The annual event is called “Over the Edge” and dozens of people participated to raise cancer awareness and funding for research.

“It’s one of the scariest things I’ve ever done. Standing at the edge of the building, everything in your brain and your heart and your body tells you don’t step off. Don’t step off,” said Danyelle Taylor.

Taylor says she participated for her friend who just two weeks ago found out she has cancer.

“So in talking to my friend who was saying there’s no way I can face all this chemo therapy, radiation, a double mastectomy. And I thought how do I say of course you can… except by pushing my boundaries and what I think is terrifying,” said Taylor.

Cancer League of Colorado officials say all money raised from Over the Edge go directly to support cancer research and patient services here in Colorado. Cancer League has donated over $16 million in grants toward cancer research and patient services in Colorado.

Over the edge has raised over $1 million in the past 10 years to support this mission. This year’s goal is $400,000.

Courtney Mizel also participated. Years ago she was diagnosed with cancer and a friend did this event in her honor. Now, she’s hooked.

“It is a long battle for most people and it’s difficult and the least I can do to show my appreciation as someone who’s survived is to get up there and face my fears for the 9th time and rappel.”

The event runs through Saturday.

LINK: Over The Edge

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.

