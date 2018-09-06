By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Expect a Wednesday weather repeat today with cooler than normal temperatures and scattered afternoon showers and storms.

Some storms will contain locally heavy rain and possibly small hail.

It’s about a 30% chance that any one spot will get wet with the best chance to see rain over the higher elevations and for locations south of Interstate 70.

Friday will start a warming and drying trend as an area of low pressure finally starts to move away from the central and southern Rockies, but there’s still a small chance for afternoon storms.

Plenty of sunshine is anticipated for the weekend with highs getting back to where they should be for this time of year.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.