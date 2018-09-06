Filed Under:Cape Buffalo, Denver Zoo, Okapi, Zoo Baby
(credit: Denver Zoo)

DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Zoo welcomed two new babies over Labor Day weekend — a female Cape buffalo named Poncho and a rare, endangered male okapi calf named Romakari.

“Both calves are healthy and thriving under the protective care of their mothers, and being closely monitored by the Zoo’s animal care and veterinary staff,” said Jake Kubié, Director of Communications, with the zoo.

Denver Zoo Welcomes 2 New Babies Over Labor Day Weekend

(credit: Denver Zoo)

Poncho, who was born on Monday morning to mom, Rain. Poncho is already spending the majority of her time in the herd’s outdoor habitat and is often easily viewable to visitors.

Denver Zoo Welcomes 2 New Babies Over Labor Day Weekend

(credit: Denver Zoo)

Romakari was born on Sunday afternoon to mom, Almasi.

Denver Zoo Welcomes 2 New Babies Over Labor Day Weekend

(credit: Denver Zoo)

“He is currently being kept behind the scenes, where he will likely remain for at least a month until keepers are confident he’ll follow Almasi outdoors,” officials said.

Denver Zoo Welcomes 2 New Babies Over Labor Day Weekend

(credit: Denver Zoo)

Okapis are native only to the Ituri Forest of the Democratic Republic of Congo and are listed as “Endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, primarily due to logging, human settlement and hunting.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s