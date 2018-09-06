SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The skier who tried to jump the crowd at the annual Slopesoakers pond-skimming event at Copper Mountain has pleaded guilty in the case.

Hayden Wright crashed into the crowd April 14 during the closing weekend ceremonies. Several people were injured, including one woman who suffered a broken collarbone.

The Summit County District Attorney’s Office, working with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, determined to charge Wright, 27, with third-degree assault and reckless endangerment, both misdemeanors.

This week, he pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and no contest to the assault charge.

Witnesses told authorities that Wright, of Englewood, was seen before the event with a bloody mary in his hand and was apparently telling people that he was going to “jump the crowd.”

The event is typically rowdy with many people taking their runs in crazy costumes but this type of behavior is unusual, according to Copper Mountain officials.

According to the Summit Daily, Wright was sentenced to 10 days in jail, 120 hours of community service and must lay off the alcohol and drugs.