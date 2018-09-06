DENVER (CBS4) – Two transportation funding measures will be on the November ballot in Colorado this year.

Proposition 110 would increase the state sales tax by .62 percent, or 62 cents on a $10 purchase. The extra money would add nearly $800 million that the state would leverage to raise bond money totaling $7 billion. The money would be divided among state, local road and transit projects.

Proposition 109 uses existing revenue to bond for $3.5 billion. It identifies 66 projects around the state for the money.

Both sides made their cases with CBS4 election partners CPT 12.

“You have a choice this fall between two different transportation initiatives. We have something that says build roads now without a tax increase. Or build mystery projects with a 21 percent sales tax increase,” Proposition 109 supporter Jon Caldera said.

“Or we have give us 20 percent of the highest priority, most critical issues or give us $7 billion of the most critical $9 billion list and change my life,” said Kelly Brough, a supporter of Proposition 110.

Political Specialist Shaun Boyd was one of the moderators for the debate. It will air on CPT 12 on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.