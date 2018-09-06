Filed Under:Burt Reynolds
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS4)– Actor Burt Reynolds died on Thursday morning, according to his publicist.

The actor, 82, died of a heart attack at Jupiter Medical, a hospital in Florida.

According to the reports, Burt was transported a Florida hospital after going into cardiac arrest.

Reynolds has had heart problems for years and even had major heart surgery in February 2010.

Burt was a star in both movies and TV, appearing in classics like “Smokey and the Bandit,” “Boogie Knights” and “Cannonball Run.”

He launched his acting career with TV shows like “Gunsmoke” and “Dan August,” but his breakout film role was in “Deliverance” in 1972. He was Hollywood’s top-grossing star each year from 1978 through 1982, during which he starred in the 1977 hit film “Smokey and the Bandit” with Sally Field.

It was his role as porn director Jack Horner in Boogie Knights that Reynold was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor in 1997. That was the year he won the Golden Globe.

Reynolds married to Loni Anderson in 1988, but they split five years later.

The actor, director and producer was born in Lansing, Michigan, in 1936, and played football at Florida State University before an injury dashed hopes of a football career.

