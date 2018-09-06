  • CBS4On Air

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– The parents of Brycen Zerby, the 8-year-old boy who died after being struck by a float during a Labor Day parade in northern Colorado, have released an emotional video thanking the community for their outpouring of support.

The video was released on Thursday evening. In it, Brycen’s parents described their son and his love of life.

(credit: Generations Church)

(credit: Generations Church)

“Brycen was the best of boys, brothers, sons and friends. He loved Jesus and found joy in generously serving our Savior. Our sweet boy woke up so excited on Monday to serve with our church in the parade, inviting people to hear the good news.”

Brycen Zerby (credit: GoFundMe)

Brycen Zerby (credit: GoFundMe)

They also thanked the community for their action after the accident during Monday’s Windsor Harvest Festival Parade.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“For those in the community who witnessed the accident, we know you’re sharing in the horror and pain of the events from Monday morning. We all saw and heard things that cannot be unseen. We want to acknowledge the hurt this entire community is working to overcome.”

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

A funeral service is planned for Friday at 3 p.m. at the church that sponsored the float, Generations Church in Greeley.

