By Dominic Garcia

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Suncor Boys and Girls Club in Commerce City is Angelo Armenta’s second home. He’s been coming here after school for several years and says without it, he would have never made so many friends and come out of his shell.

“In this club like you get to meet people and you see the same people every day. You get to trust these people,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

The kids here play outside on Pat Bowlen Field. It’s named after the Broncos owner and opened in 2017.

On Wednesday, the team hosted a Play 60 Junior Training Clinic at the facility and dedicated new field lights.

“A sports field is a hub in any community, so by adding additional hours of play to these kids we are bringing kids to the table to make sure they have the opportunity to be successful in sports, after school activities, and at the boys and girls clubs,” said Allie Pisching, executive director of community development for the Denver Broncos.

The state-of-the-art lighting at Pat Bowlen Field was made possible by Denver Broncos Charities, The NFL Foundation and several community leaders through contributions to the Orange and Blue Foundation.

The field will also be open to the community, school district, and participants in Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver across the city. Angel says the lights will truly make the place shine and hopes it will help attract new kids to the club.

“I would truly recommend the club because you get to meet new people, you get new experiences. … You can open up a new side of you didn’t imagine existed.”

