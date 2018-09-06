LIVE VIDEOTrump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing, Day 3
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boys & Girls Clubs Of Metro Denver, Commerce City, Local TV, Pat Bowlen Field

By Dominic Garcia

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Suncor Boys and Girls Club in Commerce City is Angelo Armenta’s second home. He’s been coming here after school for several years and says without it, he would have never made so many friends and come out of his shell.

pat bowlen field 2 Pat Bowlen Field At Boys & Girls Club Gets Lights, Thanks To Donors

(credit: CBS)

“In this club like you get to meet people and you see the same people every day. You get to trust these people,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

pat bowlen field 3 Pat Bowlen Field At Boys & Girls Club Gets Lights, Thanks To Donors

CBS4’s Dominic Garcia interviews Angelo Armenta. (credit: CBS)

The kids here play outside on Pat Bowlen Field. It’s named after the Broncos owner and opened in 2017.

On Wednesday, the team hosted a Play 60 Junior Training Clinic at the facility and dedicated new field lights.

pat bowlen field 4 Pat Bowlen Field At Boys & Girls Club Gets Lights, Thanks To Donors

(credit: CBS)

“A sports field is a hub in any community, so by adding additional hours of play to these kids we are bringing kids to the table to make sure they have the opportunity to be successful in sports, after school activities, and at the boys and girls clubs,” said Allie Pisching, executive director of community development for the Denver Broncos.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

The state-of-the-art lighting at Pat Bowlen Field was made possible by Denver Broncos Charities, The NFL Foundation and several community leaders through contributions to the Orange and Blue Foundation.

pat bowlen field 6 Pat Bowlen Field At Boys & Girls Club Gets Lights, Thanks To Donors

(credit: CBS)

The field will also be open to the community, school district, and participants in Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver across the city. Angel says the lights will truly make the place shine and hopes it will help attract new kids to the club.

pat bowlen field 5 Pat Bowlen Field At Boys & Girls Club Gets Lights, Thanks To Donors

(credit: CBS)

“I would truly recommend the club because you get to meet new people, you get new experiences. … You can open up a new side of you didn’t imagine existed.”

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s