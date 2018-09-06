Filed Under:Angelo Alston, Arapahoe County, Arapahoe County Sheriff, Cherry Hills Village, Cherry Hills Village Police, Cory Sack, Local TV, Officer-Involved Shooting

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The 17-year-old accused of shooting a Cherry Hills Village police officer is being charged as an adult. Angelo Alston faces 32 counts, including first degree attempted murder of a peace officer, for the shooting on Aug. 20.

shooting 1 17 Year Old In Cherry Hills Village Officer Shooting Charged As Adult

(credit: CBS)

Bond for Alston was set at $1 million in Arapahoe County Court on Thursday morning.

cory sack copy 17 Year Old In Cherry Hills Village Officer Shooting Charged As Adult

Cory Sack (credit: Cherry Hills Village)

Officer Cory Sack was shot twice and has had four surgeries. He was answering a burglary call when he was shot.

The department says he is on the road to recovery.

