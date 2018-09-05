LIVE VIDEOTrump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh faces senators for 2nd day
WINDSOR, Colo. (AP) — A vigil is planned for an 8-year-old boy who died after being struck by a float during a Labor Day parade in northern Colorado.

People plan to gather in Windsor, about 20 miles southeast of Fort Collins on Monday, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to remember Brycen Zerby.

He hit was a participant on a church-sponsored float during the Windsor Harvest Festival in the town of about 30,000 people on Monday.

The Weld County coroner’s office has ruled his death an accident.

Brycen was a third-grade student. His principal, Bradford Every, told the Greeley Tribune that he we was a “sweet, sweet young man.”

A funeral service is planned for Friday at 3 p.m. at the church that sponsored the float, Generations Church in Greeley.

