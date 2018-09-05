SAN FRANCISCO (CBS4) – Colin Kaepernick has released the full Nike “Just Do It” ad featuring him.

The two-minute spot released Wednesday highlights LeBron James, Serena Williams and other superstar athletes — as well as a series of inspirational athletes and their stories of struggle: from MLS star Alphonso Davies’ voyage from refugee to professional soccer player to Shaquem Griffin’s journey to become the NFL’s first one-handed player.

“So don’t ask if your dreams are crazy, ask if your dreams are crazy enough,” Kaepernick says.

Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/x5TnU7Z51i — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 5, 2018

The spot’s universal theme is about athletes pushing for bigger dreams. It features young athletes who compete amid various challenges, touching on issues of gender, disabilities and weight loss, among others.

Related: LeBron James Says In Kaepernick Reference: I Stand With Nike

No specific mention is made about Kaepernick’s controversial protest during the national anthem, but former 49ers quarterback looks pointedly at a projection of an American flag as he says the line “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Related: Serena Williams: Athletes Should Be Grateful For Kaepernick

Nike’s new endorsement deal with the controversial athlete has prompted both an outpouring of support and condemnation.

Some angry fans took to social media and posted videos of themselves destroying their Nike gear.

A person familiar with the situation says the spot is scheduled to air during the NFL season opener on Thursday night and during football games throughout the season.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)