DENVER (CBS4)– The teenager accused of shooting a student at DSST: Cole Middle School last week has been charged with attempted murder. The victim in the shooting was seriously injured.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann has charged the 14-year-old in the shooting. The teen has not been identified.

The gunfire rang out on Tuesday just before 2 p.m. Aug. 28, only a week into the school year. The school is located near the intersection of M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard and Downing Street in the city’s Cole neighborhood.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.