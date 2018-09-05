LIVE VIDEOTrump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh faces senators for 2nd day
  CBS4

(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– The teenager accused of shooting a student at DSST: Cole Middle School last week has been charged with attempted murder. The victim in the shooting was seriously injured.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann has charged the 14-year-old in the shooting. The teen has not been identified.

school shooting transfer frame 317 14 Year Old Charged With Attempted Murder In Cole Middle School Shooting

(credit: CBS)

The gunfire rang out on Tuesday just before 2 p.m. Aug. 28, only a week into the school year. The school is located near the intersection of M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard and Downing Street in the city’s Cole neighborhood.

cole shooting 14 Year Old Charged With Attempted Murder In Cole Middle School Shooting

(credit: CBS)

Police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.

