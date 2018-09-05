By Ben Warwick

DENVER (CBS4) – There are just hours left to get your spot in line to buy Rockies playoff tickets.

The window to register for a chance to buy postseason tickets ends Wednesday night at 11:59 p.m.

You can fill out a registration form here.

Drawings for a potential Wild Card Game and the NLDS will be held “on or about” Friday, September 7th, and winners will be notified via email the week of September 10th.

The NLCS registration period ends Thursday, October 4th. The drawing is set for Monday, October 8th. Winners will be notified that week by email.

For the World Series. the registration period ends October 11th, with a drawing happening on October 15th and winners being notified that week, again via email.

With 24 games to play this season, including Wednesday’s tilt against the Giants, the Rockies hold a half-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

