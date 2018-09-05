LIVE VIDEOTrump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh faces senators for 2nd day
DENVER (CBS4) – Heavy rain overnight led to some street flooding in Denver and it forced a school to close for the day. Thunderstorms accompanied by lots of lightning rumbled through the Denver metro area early Wednesday morning, and loud claps of thunder woke many people up.

For a short time road crews had to close Interstate 25 southbound at Speer Boulevard.

street flooding 3 Deluge Of Rain Forces School To Close, Briefly Shuts Down I 25

(credit: CBS)

The closure Wednesday morning was short-lived.

street flooding 2 Deluge Of Rain Forces School To Close, Briefly Shuts Down I 25

(credit: CBS)

By 6 a.m. the interstate was back open.

street flooding 1 Deluge Of Rain Forces School To Close, Briefly Shuts Down I 25

(credit: CBS)

A school in Greenwood Village also was forced to close due to flooding issues. Campus Middle School at 4700 South Yosemite Street in the Cherry Creek School District will be closed Wednesday. According to the school’s website, the flooding combined with a backed up sewer system led to the closure.

Downtown Denver recorded 0.60 inches of rain. The official rain gauge at Denver International Airport only measured 0.07, according to CBS4’s Ashton Altieri.

