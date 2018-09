BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Linebacker Nate Landman of the Colorado Buffaloes has been honored with the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week award.

Landman, a sophomore, made his first start ever last Friday at the Rocky Mountain Showdown against the CSU Rams.

He collected 16 tackles, two for a loss, and one interception.

“It (the award) has been one of my goals ever since I started getting recruited,” said Landman, according to CUBuffs.com.