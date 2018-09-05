By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Our somewhat unusual overnight thunderstorms brought a large lightning show to Denver and most of the Front Range. We also received some very beneficial rainfall in some areas. The highest totals were on the west side of town with Golden and Conifer seeing more than 1 inch.



Following the rain, most of the day on Wednesday will be dry with only a 10% chance for a shower prior to 5 p.m. Then a few thunderstorms may develop in the evening especially for the southern half of the metro area. Regardless, there will be far less rain Wednesday night compared to what many of experienced Tuesday night.

It will be a different story in the mountains with a relatively high chance for additional showers and thunderstorms through Thursday.

In terms of temperatures, Wednesday and Thursday will stay cooler than usual for early September with highs in the 70s for the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas.

Rain chances will start to decrease statewide on Friday but we could see a few more metro area thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening. Then sunny, dry, and warm weather will take over for the weekend and most of next week. Plan on really warm temperature for the Broncos game Sunday afternoon.

