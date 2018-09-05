COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Entrances to the popular Garden of the Gods park will soon be closed at night. Starting later this month, the City of Colorado Springs will close all entrances to the park after hours.

Eight of the nine gates needed to lock down the park have already been installed. Once the remaining gate at the park’s main entrance on Gateway Road is installed, the full after hours closure will take effect. That is expected to be mid-September.

“As I said last month when we announced the installation of these gates, we strongly believe the installation and implementation of this gate system will benefit the long-term health and safety of Garden of the Gods Park,” said Kurt Schroeder, park maintenance and operations manager. “The community at large has been incredibly supportive of this decision, and we anticipate that overnight gating will have a lasting, positive influence on the park and the millions who visit it each year.”

The official hours for Garden of the Gods are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. from May 1 to Oct. 31 and 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 through April 30.