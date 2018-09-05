LIVE VIDEOTrump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh faces senators for 2nd day
Filed Under:Govnr's Park Tavern, Lala's Wine Bar, Local TV, Marlowe's Chophouse, Premier Ventures Inc., The Paramount Cafe
(credit: CBS)

By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4)– On the ever-changing 16th Street Mall, there have been a couple of constants for decades: The Paramount Cafe and neighboring Marlowe’s Chophouse.

restaurants closing 5pkg frame 631 Diners Will Miss These Popular Denver Restaurant Options

(credit: CBS)

“The Paramount has been a downtown institution for years,” said Andrew Bock, who works downtown and frequents both establishments.

restaurants closing 5pkg frame 476 Diners Will Miss These Popular Denver Restaurant Options

(credit: CBS)

On Sunday, an era came to an end when the Paramount Cafe closed its doors for good. Both the Paramount and Marlowe’s are owned by Premier Ventures Inc.

restaurants closing 5pkg frame 693 Diners Will Miss These Popular Denver Restaurant Options

(credit: CBS)

On Wednesday that group announced that not only has the Paramount Café closed, but that Marlowe’s, Govnr’s Park Tavern and Lala’s Wine Bar, which the group also owns, will all be closing by year’s end when their leases run out. restaurants closing 6map frame 910 Diners Will Miss These Popular Denver Restaurant Options

Bock says he knows at least one of those establishments well, “We come to The Paramount Cafe a fair bit just for drinks or lite appetizers.”

restaurants closing 5pkg frame 855 Diners Will Miss These Popular Denver Restaurant Options

(credit: CBS)

Even though he likes going to The Paramount and Marlowe’s, Bock has noticed the restaurant scene in downtown getting a little crowded.

restaurants closing 5pkg frame 910 Diners Will Miss These Popular Denver Restaurant Options

(credit: CBS)

“There’s a lot going on at Union Station and there’s so much downtown now maybe that’s why they’re making room.”

restaurants closing 5pkg frame 790 Diners Will Miss These Popular Denver Restaurant Options

(credit: CBS)

He hates to see these restaurants go, but he is already looking forward to the future, “I’m excited to see what’s going to come next.”

restaurants closing 5pkg frame 752 Diners Will Miss These Popular Denver Restaurant Options

(credit: CBS)

Marlowe’s will be closing Nov. 11 while the other two restaurants will be around until the end of December.

restaurants closing 5pkg frame 315 Diners Will Miss These Popular Denver Restaurant Options

(credit: CBS)

The restaurant group says they decided to announce the closures early so that their employees can find new jobs and so customers can come enjoy a few more times.

restaurants closing 5pkg frame 223 Diners Will Miss These Popular Denver Restaurant Options

(credit: CBS)

They also said have other ventures in the works but haven’t disclosed any other details.

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s