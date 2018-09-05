By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4)– On the ever-changing 16th Street Mall, there have been a couple of constants for decades: The Paramount Cafe and neighboring Marlowe’s Chophouse.

“The Paramount has been a downtown institution for years,” said Andrew Bock, who works downtown and frequents both establishments.

On Sunday, an era came to an end when the Paramount Cafe closed its doors for good. Both the Paramount and Marlowe’s are owned by Premier Ventures Inc.

On Wednesday that group announced that not only has the Paramount Café closed, but that Marlowe’s, Govnr’s Park Tavern and Lala’s Wine Bar, which the group also owns, will all be closing by year’s end when their leases run out.

Bock says he knows at least one of those establishments well, “We come to The Paramount Cafe a fair bit just for drinks or lite appetizers.”

Even though he likes going to The Paramount and Marlowe’s, Bock has noticed the restaurant scene in downtown getting a little crowded.

“There’s a lot going on at Union Station and there’s so much downtown now maybe that’s why they’re making room.”

He hates to see these restaurants go, but he is already looking forward to the future, “I’m excited to see what’s going to come next.”

Marlowe’s will be closing Nov. 11 while the other two restaurants will be around until the end of December.

The restaurant group says they decided to announce the closures early so that their employees can find new jobs and so customers can come enjoy a few more times.

They also said have other ventures in the works but haven’t disclosed any other details.

