DENVER (CBS4) – A technical writer from Colorado is among the competitors just announced for the new season of “Survivor.” Gabby Pascuzzi is a technical writer and lives in Denver.

The theme of the new season is “David vs. Goliath,” and it takes place on the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji. The 20 castaways are divided into two groups of 10 and will compete for the show’s $1 million prize.

CBS described the show as follows:

The ‘David’ tribe have overcome adversity in their lives, while the castaways on the ‘Goliath’ tribe tend to capitalize on their individual advantages and use it against their opponents. This extreme game of social politics will focus on the ‘underdogs’ versus the ‘favorites’ and reveal that every Goliath has an Achilles heel, while every David has a secret weapon.

Pascuzzi, 25, is part of the “David” tribe. In her bio on the “Survivor” website, Pascuzzi says she was once a couch potato but is now an adventure seeker and is a fan of climbing Colorado’s 14ers.

“Human psychology and social dynamics fascinate me, and I’m excited to insert myself into the craziest experiment out there,” she wrote. “I simultaneously love and hate pushing myself out of my comfort zone. I want to see if I can rise above the mental, emotional, and physical turmoil found in this game.”

Show host Jeff Probst said Pascuzzi “has a nerdy side to her but is really smart.”

“I think Gabby — especially if she bonds with some Davids — could be a threat (to win),” Probst said.

The 37th season of the hit CBS reality show premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 26. It airs from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on CBS4.