THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Feeding Kids is a non-profit organization that packs meals for distribution to food banks throughout Colorado. It hosts one of the largest Day of Service projects with Xcel Energy. In one day, about 750 volunteers will pack nearly 150,000 meals.

“This makes you feel good. You know, you’re giving back. And I like seeing all the kids. It’s like learning to volunteer and give back at a young age,” said David Eves, Executive Vice President, Group President – Utilities at Xcel Energy.

Eves made the comment at last year’s project. Colorado Feeding Kids was the project that many of the CBS4 family worked at last year.

“My wife and I had the opportunity to come out here this morning, and for us, it’s just a sense of being a part of the community and being able to give back to a community,” said CBS4 Sports Anchor, Michael Spencer at last year’s event.

Xcel Energy’s Day of Service runs from 8 until 11 in the morning of Saturday, September 8th. The Colorado Feeding Kids project is located at Century Middle School in Thornton.