DENVER (CBS4)– You could call him the million dollar man after he won the Colorado Lottery three times!

Paul and his family drove to Denver from Colorado Springs to accept his latest winnings from the Colorado Lottery.

In the past year-and-a-half, Paul has won $1 million from three scratch card games. He says he has a strategy.

“I got a little spread sheet, where I make sure which ones I want to buy and which ones are out of the top prizes, my personal thing, and she laughs at me for it,” said Paul.

The couple says they will use part of the money to travel to Rome and the Caribbean.