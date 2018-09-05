LIVE VIDEOTrump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh faces senators for 2nd day
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Lottery, Local TV
Paul and his family (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– You could call him the million dollar man after he won the Colorado Lottery three times!

Paul and his family drove to Denver from Colorado Springs to accept his latest winnings from the Colorado Lottery.

million dollar man 5sotvo frame 992 Million Dollar Man Wins Lottery For 3rd Time

Paul and his family (credit: CBS)

In the past year-and-a-half, Paul has won $1 million from three scratch card games. He says he has a strategy.

million dollar man 5sotvo frame 0 Million Dollar Man Wins Lottery For 3rd Time

(credit: CBS)

“I got a little spread sheet, where I make sure which ones I want to buy and which ones are out of the top prizes, my personal thing, and she laughs at me for it,” said Paul.

million dollar man 5vo frame 93 Million Dollar Man Wins Lottery For 3rd Time

(credit: CBS)

The couple says they will use part of the money to travel to Rome and the Caribbean.

million dollar man 5sotvo frame 778 Million Dollar Man Wins Lottery For 3rd Time

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s