DENVER (CBS4)– A huge international cocaine bust netted 134 kilos of cocaine with a street value of more than $5.3 million. The cocaine trafficking organization was headed by two Colorado residents.

Operation White Whale launched in April 2017 and has resulted in 16 indictments.

(credit: DEA)

“This case is the result of a collaborative effort at all levels of law enforcement across the country and internationally,” said Attorney General Cynthia Coffman in a statement. “I am grateful to all our partners for their hard work. My office remains committed to protecting public safety and fighting against anyone who tries to bring poison into our communities and sell it to our citizens.”

(credit: DEA)

The charges allege that the suspects were involved in trafficking cocaine from Mexico into the U.S. to a distribution network in Atlanta. The indictment alleges that the ring was headed by two Colorado residents.

(credit: DEA)

“Cocaine use is making a comeback across the nation” stated William T. McDermott, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Denver Field Division in a statement. “This investigation is an excellent example of what can be accomplished when DEA offices across the nation, agents stationed abroad, and our state and local counterparts, work together to dismantle a substantial cocaine supply network.”

(credit: DEA)

