By Raetta Holdman

DENVER (CBS4)– The Civic Center Conservancy wants to make sure you know, the food trucks are still open for business for another month.

Civic Center Eats will be up and running every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. until Oct. 4.

“It’s after Labor Day and a lot of people think Civic Center Eats wraps up about that time of the year but actually we’re just getting going,” explained Scott Robson, Executive Director of the Civic Center Conservancy.

And he pointed out, it’s a time when the park is at its best.

“It really is just the perfect time of year to find great weather, great food and continue to help activate Civic Center Park.”

You’ll find a wide variety of choices ranging from barbecue to vegan-vegetarian choices as well as ethnic foods like Indian, Mexican and Puerto Rican.

“It’s quite a variety,” Robson said, “and that’s why we do what we do. To really add that diversity to the palate here in downtown Denver for both tourists and those who work in the downtown core.”

Robson’s tip for avoiding the big crowds is to come right at 11 a.m. or to wait a bit longer to avoid the other diners at noon.

And even when the food trucks go away, you’ll still find plenty to do in the park.

“Our Civic Center Moves continues on five days a week with fitness classes and free yoga classes throughout the year.”

