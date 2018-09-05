WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 05: Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the second day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy on the court left by retiring Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

(CBS) — Citing judicial nominee precedent, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, in day two of his confirmation hearing, neglected to tip his hat on how he stands on major issues and rulings that lawmakers, mostly Democrats, were looking to have the next Supreme Court pick expand upon in his confirmation process.

Perhaps what has been more enlightening from the hearing thus far is what Kavanaugh hasn’t answered or refused to provide clear indications on.

On Roe v. Wade, Kavanaugh repeated to lawmakers time and time again that he understands the “importance of precedence” in the decision of the landmark case for women’s reproductive rights.

He reaffirmed his view is that the case is “settled precedent of the Supreme Court” and it has “been reaffirmed many times over the past 45 years.” He neglected, however to explicitly say where he stands on the issue.

On Executive power, Kavanaugh affirmed to lawmakers that “no one is above the law” but declined to answer questions on hypothetical cases of whether nor not the president could pardon himself.

On presidential loyalty: Pressed on if what loyalty he owes to President Trump, Kavanaugh said, holding up a worn, personal copy of the legal document, “if confirmed to the Supreme Court and as a sitting judge, I owe my loyalty to the Constitution.”

Kavanaugh sidesteps questions on presidential authority

Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons asked Kavanaugh whether he would vote to overturn Morrison v. Olson, a 1988 Supreme Court decision which would upheld the constitutionality of creating an independent counsel under the 1978 Ethics in Government Act. The law expired in 1999, and now special counsels are governed by Justice Department regulations. Kavanaugh told a conservative group in 2016 that he wanted to “put the final nail in the coffin” of Morrison v. Olson. Coons asked whether Kavanaugh would vote to overturn Morrison v. Olson, and whether he believed a special counsel is “fireable at will” of the president. Kavanaugh declined to answer, saying that he could not weigh in about a hypothetical future case. However, Kavanaugh told Republican Sen. Ben Sasse that no president had “immunity” from being charged for a civil or criminal crime. He said that the important question was when charges against the president should be brought — while he or she is in office, or after he or she leaves office.

Kavanaugh repeatedly interrupted by protesters Throughout the day, Kavanaugh was repeatedly interrupted by protesters, who yelled criticism of the judge before being escorted from the room. The protesters shouted slogans such as “we will not go back,” referring to the fear among some on the left that the Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade if Kavanaugh is confirmed.

Democrats try to shut down hearing by invoking a procedural rule While Kavanaugh continued questioning, a bit of drama played out on the Senate floor as Democrats invoked a rarely enforced Senate rule against holding committee meetings past the first two hours of the Senate’s day in the hopes of derailing the Kavanaugh hearing. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asked for the Judiciary committee to be allowed to meet during today’s session to which Schumer, denied, saying the public and Senate Democrats have not received the documents they need and Republicans are trying to “jam through” the nomination of Kavanaugh. Usually both sides agree by unanimous consent to allow committees to meet while the Senate is in session. Leader McConnell adjourned the Senate floor for the day, which will allow the Judiciary Committee to continue to meet for the remainder of the day.

Kavanaugh on immigration abortion case: “I’m a judge” not policy maker Pressed on his role in the case of a pregnant 17-year old girl seeking an abortion while being held in a Texas facility for immigrant children, Kavanaugh argued, “I’m a judge, I’m not making the policy decision.” The teen ultimately had the abortion as the government prepared to appeal to the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh, in his dissent in the case, accepted that Roe v. Wade precedent applied to the teenager in the case. He did, however, side with the Trump administration who said as a minor, the girl should have consulted with an adult first before the procedure. “I’m deciding if policy is consistent with Supreme Court precedent,” he added. He said in his ruling he did the “best I could.”

Slamming process, Durbin says it’s on Kavanaugh to be transparent Durbin, harping back to Democrats’ strategy on Tuesday, slammed the confirmation process and the lack of access to documents on Kavanaugh’s record. Durbin asked Kavanaugh if he was part of the decision making process in not releasing the entirety of documents to which Kavanaugh said that was not a decision for the nominee to make. Durbin further pressed Kavanaugh, saying he could have asked for the public release of documents in the spirit of transparency. “It’s up to you…to say I don’t want a cloud or shadow” over the hearing.

Hearing comes back to order Kavanaugh returned just after 12:45 p.m. with questioning kicking off with Sen. Dick Durbin.

Senate breaks for short recess Promptly at 12:15 p.m., the Committee took it’s first break of the day for lunch break and votes. The hearing will adjourn for 30 minutes.

In lighter moment, Kavanaugh reflects on how he’d like to be remembered In a rare moment of levity for the confirmation process, Sen. Graham asked Kavanaugh how he’d like to be remembered after all is said and done.

Leahy, Grassley and Kavanaugh get in spat over emails Over the course of Sen. Pat Leahy’s questioning, the Democrat pressed Kavanaugh over confidential emails that suggested Kavanaugh might have been more involved in a scandal stemming from a hacking of Senate Democrats’ emails than he originally lead on, including from Leahy’s office, during his time in the Bush White House. Allegations at the time claim that Republican operatives hacked into the computers of Democratic senators to steal information about what Democrats were planning to ask President Bush’s judicial nominees. After having Kavanaugh read through emails during the hearing, the judge was adamant that he was not aware the information he received had been stolen.

Leahy suggested Kavanaugh had misled the Senate during separate hearings back in 2004 and 2006 on the matter, saying that “Truthfulness under oath is not an optional qualification for a Supreme Court nominee.” Kavanaugh later told Sen. Lindsey Graham that he never knowingly stole emails or documents from Sen. Leahy’s office.

Kavanaugh pressed on environmental rulings “I am not a skeptic of regulation,” Kavanaugh said. “I am a skeptic of unauthorized regulation.” The judge, who has raised concerns amongst activists over how he might sway the court’s favor in future rulings on environmental-based cases, defended his background as saying in some cases he’s ruled against environmental interests, and many other for environmental interests. Kavanaugh cited rulings involving the American Trucking Association and stricter air quality standards as cases where he sided with environmental interests.

Kavanaugh on empowering women in courts Kavanaugh said that there’s a pipeline problem for women gaining access to jobs within the judicial system. “What it takes is just not accepting the same-old answer,” he said. “I try to figure out why, and then do something about it.” When pressed on prominent appeals court Judge Alex Kozinski, who resigned after more than a dozen women alleged he subjected them to inappropriate sexual conductand harassment, Kavanaugh called the reports a “gut punch.” “It was a gut punch to me. It was a gut punch to the judiciary. I was shocked and disappointed. Angry. No woman should be subject to sexual harassment in the workplace.” Kavanaugh denied that he was ever aware of the allegations against Kozinksi, saying he only learned about them through initial news reports.

Kavanaugh says loyalty is to Constitution, not president Asked what assurances he could give that he would not allow the president’s personal views or interests to sway his views on the court, Kavanaugh said that he is an “independent judge” and if confirmed, he will base his decisions on the Constitution and precedent “without fear or favor, independently without pressure from any quarter.”

“The person with the best arguments on the law is the person that will win with me,” he added. Pressed on if what loyalty he owes to the president, Kavanaugh said, holding up a worn, personal copy of the legal document, “if confirmed to the Supreme Court and as a sitting judge, I owe my loyalty to the Constitution.”

Kavanaugh won’t answer if sitting president can be subpoenaed Feinstein: “Can a sitting president have to respond to a subpoena?” Kavanaugh: “As a sitting judge and a nominee … I can’t give you an answer to a hypothetical.”