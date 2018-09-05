LIVE VIDEOTrump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh faces senators for 2nd day
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4)– A body was found inside a burning home in Lafayette on Wednesday morning.

Construction crews discovered the fire at 9:45 a.m. in the 800 block of Dounce Street.

Firefighters from the Lafayette/Louisville and Mountain Range Fire Departments rushed to put out the fire.

Crews located the body inside of the home during the firefight.

The house was cordoned off with crime scene tape while police conducted an investigation.

The cause of death and identity of the body found have yet to be determined.

