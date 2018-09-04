  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:96th Avenue, Federal Boulevard, Local TV, Officer-Involved Shooting, Rocky Mountain Elementary School, Westminster, Westminster Police
(credit: CBS)

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Two Westminster police officers fired their weapons when they say a man armed with a knife charged at them. This happened Tuesday afternoon near 96th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

copter 4 3p tuesday frame 34951 Westminster Police: Suspect Killed After Charging At Officers With Knife

(credit: CBS)

Officials say officers responded and found the front door to an apartment forced open. They then found a second door slightly open. They say that’s when the suspect rushed toward them.

That suspect was shot and died at the scene. A homeowner told officers he was locked in his bedroom while the intruder was inside the apartment.

copter 4 3p tuesday frame 38149 Westminster Police: Suspect Killed After Charging At Officers With Knife

(credit: CBS)

No officers were hurt. Rocky Mountain Elementary on 99th Avenue was placed on precautionary lockout.

Officers say there is no danger to the school or public. They add the homeowner is safe and unharmed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s