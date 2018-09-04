WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Two Westminster police officers fired their weapons when they say a man armed with a knife charged at them. This happened Tuesday afternoon near 96th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

Officials say officers responded and found the front door to an apartment forced open. They then found a second door slightly open. They say that’s when the suspect rushed toward them.

That suspect was shot and died at the scene. A homeowner told officers he was locked in his bedroom while the intruder was inside the apartment.

No officers were hurt. Rocky Mountain Elementary on 99th Avenue was placed on precautionary lockout.

Officers say there is no danger to the school or public. They add the homeowner is safe and unharmed.