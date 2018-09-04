DENVER (CBS4) – The United States Postal Service is getting ahead of the ball and thinking about Election Day on Nov. 6. It expects a record number of ballots to hit mailboxes this fall.

Postal officials are meeting with elections officials around the state this week to make sure everything goes smoothly.

They’ll take a closer look at how the mail-in ballots worked in the Primary Election and plan for the General Election.

Colorado is one of three U.S. States that sends ballots via mail to all active registered voters.

The Postal Service expects to deliver more than three and a half million ballots in November.

USPS and Colorado’s Secretary of State’s office offer these reminders for voters:

· Every ballot is mailed to the address provided through the voter’s registration file. To check the address on file for your voter registration visit www.GoVoteColorado.com.

· Be sure to sign the envelope when you return your mail ballot. Your county clerk must receive your ballot no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks do not count.

· The Postal Service advises all voters who wish to return their ballots through the mail to do so by Oct. 31, 2018, and to ensure each mailed ballot is affixed with appropriate postage to ensure timely processing. Voters who have not returned their ballot by the 31st are encouraged drop off their ballot in person at a 24-hour drop box or a voter service and polling center in order for it to be received in time.

