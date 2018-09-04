PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – The American Diabetes Association’s Tour de Cure has a little something for everyone. There are four bicycle routes ranging from 12-miles to 100-miles. There is a 5K, timed run and a 5K, family-friendly walk. In addition to all that, there is a Community Festival which includes music, food, and games for the kids.

“There is a $200 fundraising minimum, and 100% of the funds go back to diabetes education, research, and advocacy. And all the money raised in Colorado stays in Colorado,” said Deana Lehman, the chairperson of planning for Tour de Cure.

LINK: Register for the ADA’s Tour de Cure

The fundraising minimum applies to everyone participating in the run, walk, or any of the biking routes. Tour de Cure is a big fundraiser for the American Diabetes Association, which is dedicating to providing education, and resources to those living with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. The American Diabetes Association also gave more than $1.5 million dollars to Colorado researchers who are working on understanding and ultimately curing diabetes.

“I was diagnosed with pre-diabetes nine years ago, and I have never crossed the threshold, and I attribute all of that to the work of the ADA,” Lehman explained.

The American Diabetes Association hopes to raise $1.2 million during this one fundraising event. Tour de Cure is Saturday, September 8th, at Salisbury Equestrian Park & Sports Complex in Parker.