DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s Congressional District 6 is one of the most competitive in the country.

Incumbent Congressman Mike Coffman has held the seat for nearly a decade, but democrats are hoping to unseat him this year.

A major environmental group could help. It has put Coffman on its “dirty dozen” list of “anti-environment” lawmakers and just dropped more than $660,000 on its first attack ad in the race.

Political Specialist Shaun Boyd gives the ad a Reality Check.

Boyd's sources for this Reality Check are as follows:

