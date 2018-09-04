DENVER (CBS4) – Denver residents have their first chance to weigh in on the search for a new superintendent for Denver Public Schools.

Earlier this summer, current Superintendent Tom Boasberg announced he is stepping down after nearly 10 years in the position.

District officials will soon hold a series of meetings to talk about his replacement.

“We want to meet with as many students and educators, school communities, community organizations, nonprofits and business leaders, registered neighborhood organizations and faith groups as possible. We want to hear from you and we value your input,” said Carrie Olson, a school board member.

The first in the series of those meetings is planned for 5:30 Tuesday night at Abraham Lincoln High School at 2285 S. Federal Blvd.

The remaining meetings are all at 5:30 p.m. as follows:

Wednesday, Sept. 5 at John F. Kennedy High School, 2855 S. Lamar St.

Tuesday, Sept. 11 at Denver School of the Arts, 7111 Montview Blvd.

Wednesday, Sept. 12 at George Washington High School, 655 S. Monaco Pkwy.

Thursday, Sept. 13 at Thomas Jefferson High School, 3950 S. Holly St.

Tuesday, Sept. 18 at the Evie Dennis Campus, 4800 Telluride St.

Tuesday, Sept. 25 at the Hiawatha Davis Recreation Center community room, 3334 Holly St.

Wednesday, Sept. 26 at South High School, 1700 E. Louisiana St.

Community members can also sign up to speak during public comment at one of the regularly scheduled board meetings or at a special public comment session the board has scheduled specifically to obtain feedback on the superintendent search on Monday.

LINK: Denver Public Schools Community Engagement Page