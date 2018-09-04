LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4)– Prairie dogs and development– the issue is common along the Front Range where a booming population shows no sign of stopping. The issue will be discussed at Tuesday night’s regular city council meeting in Lafayette.

The city is expected to discuss the relocation of two different prairie dog colonies.

Some want to see the colony protected.

“We moved here five years ago and the reason we bought this place is because it overlooks a prairie dog field. We were excited about not only the prairie dogs but the wildlife they support,” said Lafayette resident Genna Brocone.

No final action is expected at the meeting.