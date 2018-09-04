  • CBS4On Air

Lafayette, Prairie Dogs

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4)– Prairie dogs and development– the issue is common along the Front Range where a booming population shows no sign of stopping. The issue will be discussed at Tuesday night’s regular city council meeting in Lafayette.

The city is expected to discuss the relocation of two different prairie dog colonies.

co lafayette prairie dogs 6vo transfer frame 255 Prairie Dog Relocation Top Issue For Lafayette City Council

(credit: CBS)

Some want to see the colony protected.

“We moved here five years ago and the reason we bought this place is because it overlooks a prairie dog field. We were excited about not only the prairie dogs but the wildlife they support,” said Lafayette resident Genna Brocone.

co lafayette prairie dogs 6vo transfer frame 0 Prairie Dog Relocation Top Issue For Lafayette City Council

(credit: CBS)

No final action is expected at the meeting.

