WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– One person was severely burned in a fire at a motel near Longmont early Tuesday morning.

The guest at the First Interstate Inn motel was rushed to a hospital in Denver for treatment.

Fire crews with Mountain View Fire Rescue rushed to the motel in Del Camino at 4:56 a.m. after a guest called 911.

The motel remains open but the room that burned and two others are off limits. There are 31 rooms at the motel.

What started the fire is being investigated.