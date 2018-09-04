  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Most of the Front Range will stay dry on Tuesday although we do have a very small chance for a thundershower after about 3 p.m. Otherwise plan on more clouds than sun for most of the day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. That’s a bit below normal for the first week in September.

A much better chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder exists Tuesday night through Wednesday night thanks to a summer cold front. It certainly won’t rain continuously and a few areas may miss out on rain all together. But for most of us we’ll have at least a few showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. The chance for severe weather is near zero.

Temperatures will also turn cool for Wednesday with some neighborhoods not getting out of the 60s.  We should still manage to reach the lower 70s Wednesday afternoon in Denver.

Rain chances will wrap up on Thursday and will be followed by sunny, dry, and warmer weather for Friday and the weekend.

In the high country, plan on a 40-60% chance for showers and non-severe thunderstorms from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday night.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

