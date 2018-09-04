WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 24: President and CEO of USA Gymnastics Kerry Perry testifies during a hearing before the Consumer Protection, Product Safety, Insurance, and Data Security Subcommittee of Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee July 24, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The hearing was to focus on changes made by the United States Olympic Committee (USOC), USA Gymnastics (USAG), and Michigan State University (MSU) to protect Olympic and amateur athletes from abuse. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(AP) – Kerry Perry has resigned as president of USA Gymnastics.

The announcement Tuesday came days after the United States Olympic Committee questioned the direction of the organization under Perry’s leadership.

Perry has struggled to outline a clear path forward during her nine months on the job. She repeatedly came under scrutiny by athletes who felt she was mishandling the fallout from the abuse scandal surrounding disgraced former team doctor Larry Nassar.

The USOC also has expressed disappointment following the botched hiring — and then firing — of its elite development coordinator.

Perry is a former communications executive. When she took over as president of USA Gymnastics last December, she stressed her focus would be on “creating an environment of empowerment where all have a strong voice and we are dedicated every single day to athlete safety.”

By WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer

