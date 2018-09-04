  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Governor's Service Award, Local TV, Serve Colorado
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– Some people are being recognized for their good deeds with a Governor’s Service Award.

The award honors community leaders, organizations and Americorps members who have donated their time to serve Coloradans across the state.

The volunteers say they hope to help build a culture of helping one another.

“But what I think inspires me the most is getting all these students together, who then go back to their schools and work to make their schools better themselves,” said one recipient.

Serve Colorado has hosted the awards for the past 21 years.

