DENVER (CBS4)– Denver-based Furniture Row Racing announced on Tuesday it will cease operations following the 2018 season.

“I’ve always felt that we could be a competitive team and run for a championship even when it seemed like a pipe dream to many racing insiders,” said team owner Barney Visser via a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

“But to be successful in any business you need to assemble the right people and make a strong commitment to succeed. We achieved what we set out to do and felt like we climbed Mount Everest. To continue with anything less than a competitive team would not be acceptable. It’s been one incredible ride,” the statement continued.

Driver Martin Truex Jr. is Furniture Row Racing’s lone driver in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Truex Jr. and Furniture Row Racing won the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship. With Tuesday’s announcement Truex Jr. will find a new team to race for in 2019.

Truex Jr. is currently 3rd in the NASCAR driver standings and is also 3rd in the playoff standings.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series will race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this Sunday.

