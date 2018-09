FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is working with Fremont County after a deadly fire in Cotopaxi.

Two bodies were found along with a K9 officer inside the burning building. The house fire started on Monday morning.

The blaze destroyed the house and was still so hot on Tuesday that it was hampering the investigation. Crews plan to continue their search for the possibility of more remains.

Autopsies are set to be completed later this week.