El Paso County Sheriff's Office Transport Unit "PM Crew" (credit: El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos are preparing to take on the Seattle Seahawks in their first regular season game on Sunday at Broncos Stadium.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office decided they’d offer their off-duty services to the team’s offensive line just in case.

On Facebook, they said, “The average height and weight for the Denver Broncos offensive line is 6-foot-4, 302 pounds. The average height and weight for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Transport Unit “PM Crew” is 6-foot-5 1/2, 304 pounds… soooo if you need help to#BeatTheSeahawks, we would be happy to help.”

The O-line consists of some pretty large guys including Garett Bolles (6-foot-5, 300 pounds) who reportedly added 10 pounds in overall weight ahead of this season.

