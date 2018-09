WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4)– Windsor police are investigating a minor who was struck by a float in a parade on Monday morning.

The incident happened during the Windsor Harvest Festival parade, considered Northern Colorado’s largest parade.

The person, only described as a minor by Windsor-Severance Fire Rescue, was rushed to the Medical Center of the Rockies.

The condition of the patient is unknown.

What happened leading up to the incident is being investigated.