By Dillon Thomas

WINDSOR, Colo. – The Windsor community came together to mourn the loss of a young boy, after he was killed after riding on a parade float on Labor Day.

Windsor Police said the young boy was participating in a float, which CBS4 later learned was for a church which soon open in the town. The boy later died at the UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.

Witnesses, like Jim Adams, said the parade is a town-favorite each year.

“It is a big deal,” Adams told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “Every Labor Day, it seems like half the town show up. There is a ton of kids.”

Witnesses said they heard a commotion, and quickly realized what happened.

“Something bad had happened,” Adams said. “It was a pickup pulling a trailer, with a sign on it. The paramedics came running over.”

Adams said the boy was placed onto a stretcher, and was taken away by the ambulance.

In wake of the accident that happened at the Harvest Festival Parade this morning, we have set up a counseling service with North Range Behavioral Health for anyone who may have witnessed the event or has been affected by it. Counselors are on call 24/7 at 970-347-2120. — Windsor Severance Fi (@wsfr_colo) September 3, 2018

After learning the boy passed, Adams said the death would take a toll on the community.

“It is brutal. It is like a punch in the stomach. I feel terrible for the family,” Adams said.

Adams said the community would come together for the family, and would mourn alongside them.

“I think Windsor is that kind of town, I think that is exactly what will happen.”

A church spokesman provided this statement to CBS4:

The son of one of our families from Generations Church was involved in a tragic accident while serving at the Windsor Day Parade. Our concentration, prayers and time are being given to the family, grieving their loss, and ours. Future outreach events are on hold, while we do that well, and until we can move forward with unity and wisdom. We and the family covet your prayers and support.

We are sincerely grateful for each person and organization reaching out. Because our priority is grieving with and caring for the family, we have no immediate news on public opportunities for support. We will be responding to emails sent to hello@wearegenerations.church as promptly as possible.

Most importantly – please pray for the immediate family involved.

