By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4)– With thousands of Coloradans making their way to downtown Denver for the annual Taste of Colorado event over Labor Day weekend, many volunteers are on hand to help make the event a huge success.

Thanks to volunteers from more than 40 local organizations, the Taste of Colorado is able to operate several drink stands throughout the event. In turn for their volunteering, those organizations are given money.

One organization, ADAPT, has made sure their volunteers are at the event for more than a decade. ADAPT advocates for those with unique physical challenges.

“Who ever thought a great grassroots disability rights group would be serving cocktails?” said Dawn Russell, ADAPT Organizer. “Being in the community is the basis of our work, and the taste of Colorado really speaks to the community.”

“It is a win-win for everybody,” said Sharon Alton, Vice President of the Downtown Experience.

Alton said the Taste of Colorado usually gives $2,000 to $10,000 to each organization, the payout depends on the time they spend volunteering.

“A lot of the times, it is school groups that need uniforms for something, or bands that need instruments,” Alton said.

Russell said the ADAPT organization continued to volunteer at the event, because the payout helped them accomplish their annual tasks.

“I don’t think we could do our work without their support,” Russell said. “It always seems to be exactly what we need to move our work forward.”

