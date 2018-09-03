Filed Under:ADAPT, Civic Center Park, labor day, Local TV, Taste Of Colorado

By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4)– With thousands of Coloradans making their way to downtown Denver for the annual Taste of Colorado event over Labor Day weekend, many volunteers are on hand to help make the event a huge success.

taste of colorado 4 Volunteers Make Taste Of Colorado A Huge Success

Thanks to volunteers from more than 40 local organizations, the Taste of Colorado is able to operate several drink stands throughout the event. In turn for their volunteering, those organizations are given money.

taste of colorado 5pkg frame 2110 Volunteers Make Taste Of Colorado A Huge Success

One organization, ADAPT, has made sure their volunteers are at the event for more than a decade. ADAPT advocates for those with unique physical challenges.

taste of colorado 5pkg frame 1946 Volunteers Make Taste Of Colorado A Huge Success

“Who ever thought a great grassroots disability rights group would be serving cocktails?” said Dawn Russell, ADAPT Organizer. “Being in the community is the basis of our work, and the taste of Colorado really speaks to the community.”

taste of colorado 5pkg frame 2007 Volunteers Make Taste Of Colorado A Huge Success

Dawn Russell (credit: CBS)

“It is a win-win for everybody,” said Sharon Alton, Vice President of the Downtown Experience.

taste of colorado 5pkg frame 1095 Volunteers Make Taste Of Colorado A Huge Success

Alton said the Taste of Colorado usually gives $2,000 to $10,000 to each organization, the payout depends on the time they spend volunteering.

taste of colorado 5pkg frame 1068 Volunteers Make Taste Of Colorado A Huge Success

Sharon Alton (credit: CBS)

“A lot of the times, it is school groups that need uniforms for something, or bands that need instruments,” Alton said.

taste of colorado 5pkg frame 806 Volunteers Make Taste Of Colorado A Huge Success

Russell said the ADAPT organization continued to volunteer at the event, because the payout helped them accomplish their annual tasks.

taste of colorado 5pkg frame 505 Volunteers Make Taste Of Colorado A Huge Success

“I don’t think we could do our work without their support,” Russell said. “It always seems to be exactly what we need to move our work forward.”

taste of colorado 5pkg frame 233 Volunteers Make Taste Of Colorado A Huge Success

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

