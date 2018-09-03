By Romi Bean

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The biggest surprise of the Broncos’ 2018 roster cuts had nothing to do with a player getting cut.

Saturday’s cut deadline came and went, and to the surprise of many, Paxton Lynch was still a Denver Bronco. After the final roster was officially announced, John Elway and Vance Joseph met the media to explain why they kept the highest paid third string quarterback in the league.

“Sitting right now with where we are at quarterback and who knows our system, we’re going into the first game with Paxton being our third quarterback. I thought at this point in time, that’s the best decision for us.” Broncos General Manger John Elway said Saturday afternoon.

“I think keeping three quarterbacks for us is a good thing because that position is so important. If you have a guy you think can in the future can be a player, you’ve got to give him time to develop. That’s my opinion on Paxton. He needs more time” Broncos head coach Vance Joseph added.

Paxton will have to find that time elsewhere. Less than 24 hours after surviving the cut, Lynch was waived… and we kind of saw it coming… John Elway basically said as much on Saturday:

“Is Paxton safe through tomorrow? The wire just came out. So through tomorrow, yes. Like I said, it was the best situation for us at the time.”

Elway said when asked if Lynch’s roster spot was secure. “With the number of tough decisions that we had with this roster, we actually feel pretty good about where we are, and so we’re excited about that. But, we’ll see what’s on the wire and if there’s somebody that we feel will help us, then we’ll put a claim in.”

Early Sunday morning, the Broncos claimed third year quarterback Kevin Hogan off waivers from the Redskins. And just like that, the Paxton Lynch experiment in Denver is over.

