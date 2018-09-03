PEYTON, Colo. (CBS4)– More than 100 dogs and puppies are in Colorado after the National Mill Dog Rescue rescued them from puppy mills across the Midwest.

The dogs are being cared for in a rescue facility in Peyton. It was founded to save dogs abused by breeders.

Volunteers say the dogs were neglected and lived in horrible conditions.

“We believe the standards should be improved from where they are, and they have improved over the 10, 11 years that we have been doing this, but there’s a long way to go,” said National Mill Dog Rescue founder Theresa Strader.

Caretakers say the dogs will be up for adoption after they are vaccinated, groomed and treated for any illness.