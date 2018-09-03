  • CBS4On Air

Peyton, Puppy Rescue

PEYTON, Colo. (CBS4)– More than 100 dogs and puppies are in Colorado after the National Mill Dog Rescue rescued them from puppy mills across the Midwest.

The dogs are being cared for in a rescue facility in Peyton. It was founded to save dogs abused by breeders.

puppy mill dog rescue 5vo frame 23 100+ Dogs Rescued From Puppy Mills Arrive In Colorado

(credit: National Mill Dog Rescue)

Volunteers say the dogs were neglected and lived in horrible conditions.

puppy mill dog rescue 5vo frame 88 100+ Dogs Rescued From Puppy Mills Arrive In Colorado

(credit: National Mill Dog Rescue)

“We believe the standards should be improved from where they are, and they have improved over the 10, 11 years that we have been doing this, but there’s a long way to go,” said National Mill Dog Rescue founder Theresa Strader.

puppy mill dog rescue 5vo frame 499 100+ Dogs Rescued From Puppy Mills Arrive In Colorado

(credit: National Mill Dog Rescue)

Caretakers say the dogs will be up for adoption after they are vaccinated, groomed and treated for any illness.

puppy mill dog rescue 5vo frame 319 100+ Dogs Rescued From Puppy Mills Arrive In Colorado

(credit: National Mill Dog Rescue)

puppy mill dog rescue 5vo frame 289 100+ Dogs Rescued From Puppy Mills Arrive In Colorado

(credit: National Mill Dog Rescue)

