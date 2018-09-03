  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMMom
    7:30 PMLife in Pieces
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Lyft, Red Rocks, Ride sharing
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– Lyft is now the official ride share provider for Red Rocks.

The three-year deal also includes the Denver Center for Performing Arts and the Colorado Convention Center.

lyft driver sex assault 10pkg transfer frame 268 Lyft Is Official Ride Share Provider For Red Rocks

(credit: CBS)

The agreement means there will be specific pick up locations to make it easier to find your ride. At Red Rocks, there will also be ambassadors to help concert goers find their ride.

red rocks Lyft Is Official Ride Share Provider For Red Rocks

Red Rocks Amphitheater (credit: CBS)

The agreement is not exclusive, which means it does not keep other ride sharing services like Uber from serving the venues.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s