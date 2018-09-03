DENVER (CBS4)– Lyft is now the official ride share provider for Red Rocks.

The three-year deal also includes the Denver Center for Performing Arts and the Colorado Convention Center.

The agreement means there will be specific pick up locations to make it easier to find your ride. At Red Rocks, there will also be ambassadors to help concert goers find their ride.

The agreement is not exclusive, which means it does not keep other ride sharing services like Uber from serving the venues.