By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s going to be a cool and unsettled Labor Day across Colorado thanks to an area of low pressure crossing the region.

Anticipate scattered showers and thunderstorms with temperatures running up to 10 degrees cooler than average for this time of year.

It will be cold enough in the mountains to see some snow showers above 12,000 feet.

Looking ahead it’s more of the same on Tuesday and Wednesday as a new cold front makes a move into the state.

By Thursday and Friday we are expecting a gradual warming and drying trend to take over for the upcoming weekend.

